TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Shares Up 5.1%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.68. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TODGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 target price on TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

