Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,632. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.