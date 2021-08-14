Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KRT traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

