THEKEY Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $144,534.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

