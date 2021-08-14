Garlicoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.87 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $3,346.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.
Garlicoin Profile
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,538,931 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.