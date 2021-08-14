Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 93.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,069 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 5,740,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

