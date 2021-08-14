Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,817,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,389. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.