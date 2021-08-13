Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 102 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 134,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,427. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

