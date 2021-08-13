eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,836,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,697. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

