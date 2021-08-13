Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lessened by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,986,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 21.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

