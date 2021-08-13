Telos (TLOS) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $53.73 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001120 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

