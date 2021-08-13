Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Hits $0.0412

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Unistake has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $216,093.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00154671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.58 or 1.00098251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00862288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,642,798 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

