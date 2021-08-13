Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Position Raised by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,589,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

BAND traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

