Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $236.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

