Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 42,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.6% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.48. 4,408,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,733. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

