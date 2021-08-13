Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.61. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

