The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The Honest stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 10,060,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,708. The Honest has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Guggenheim cut shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

