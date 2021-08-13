Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.94. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the first quarter worth $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth $372,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.