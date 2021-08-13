Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 1,407 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 62.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMW stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.66. The company had a trading volume of 644,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

