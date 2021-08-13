Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 38,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,960,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,856,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,122. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.