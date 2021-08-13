Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.25. 732,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

