iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 203,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $864.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

