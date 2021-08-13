Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,757. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

