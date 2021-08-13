CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Cut by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 2.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $243.82. 1,756,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.91 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.59.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

