Wing Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Wing has a total market cap of $44.73 million and $7.24 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.15 or 0.00050757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00155508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,561.79 or 0.99960609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00858724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,977,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,026 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

