NaPoleonX 1-Day Volume Tops $60.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $60.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.06 or 0.00887051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001952 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

