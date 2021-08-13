Dynamic Trading Up 9.2% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $346.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,580.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.84 or 0.06941587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.44 or 0.01392258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00382820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00134388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.53 or 0.00570674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00343785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00302610 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

