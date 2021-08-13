Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

