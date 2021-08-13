WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. 500,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,558. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.