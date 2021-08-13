Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 275,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,632. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $152,944.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,077. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

