Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.220 EPS.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. 6,647,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,150. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.