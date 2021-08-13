Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $128.34. 2,552,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,503. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

