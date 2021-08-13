Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,634 shares of company stock worth $3,006,819. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after buying an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.36. 42,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,317.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

