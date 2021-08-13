8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $24.46. 659,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.15. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

