ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Posts Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NDRA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 2,455.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

