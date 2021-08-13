SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,572. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $219.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

