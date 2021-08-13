Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will report $333.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.11 million and the lowest is $287.98 million. Autohome reported sales of $327.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,823. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

