SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.11. 526,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,614. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.