BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.36.

BWA stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. 1,037,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,134. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

