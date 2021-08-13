iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

