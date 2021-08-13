AMEPAY (AME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $251,354.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $251,354.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00154626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.93 or 1.00204081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.94 or 0.00856693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.