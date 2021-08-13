GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

GRWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.49. 8,504,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.76. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

