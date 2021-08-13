Devery (EVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $297,508.10

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $297,508.10 and approximately $8,331.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Devery has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

