SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $341,166.22 and approximately $120.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.31 or 1.00021721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031779 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.80 or 0.01007969 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00366977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.90 or 0.00414513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006598 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00077030 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004615 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

