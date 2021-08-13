Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

