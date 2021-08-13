Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,226 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after buying an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after buying an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,601,000 after buying an additional 245,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 494,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,271. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

