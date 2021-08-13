Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE SSD traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $112.54. 67,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,442. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.