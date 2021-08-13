Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.36. 512,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $175.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

