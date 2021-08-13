The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.16. 1,324,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,842. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

