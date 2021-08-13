Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 144,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.44 million, a PE ratio of -40.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Blucora’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.